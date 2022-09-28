Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man with a previous domestic violence conviction allegedly lied on the background check form in an attempt to purchase a gun at a Union County store.

Trooper James Nestico of state police at Milton says Brian L. Swartzlander, 48, of Beaver Springs, went to Wildwood Precision Guns and Ammo in Limestone Township on Nov. 7, 2020 to attempt to purchase a gun. Swartzlander filled out forms to attempt to transfer a pistol to his name from another person.

Nestico says Swartzlander indicated on the forms that he had never been convicted in court of a misdemeanor of domestic violence. His application was instantly denied due to Swartzlander having previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor domestic violence simple assault charge on Nov. 25, 2004. Swartzlander served time in county prison for this conviction.

Police filed a felony charge of false written statement to sell or transfer a firearm at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 4.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.