Towanda, Pa.—A 37-year-old man admitted groping a 13-year-old on several occasions as he gave her a hug, according to police.

Thad Wilcox, of Towanda, was charged with third-degree felony indecent assault, third-degree felony corruption of minors, two counts second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault, two counts of second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, and first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Court records show Wilcox was charged with third-degree felony child pornography and second-degree felony child pornography in 2020.

Towanda State Police Trooper Nathan Lewis interviewed Wilcox in May of 2020. During the interview, Lewis said Wilcox admitted to groping the accuser’s chest. Wilcox also told Lewis he fantasized about more happening, according to the report.

The accuser was interviewed in May of 2020 and admitted to "feeling weird" around Wilcox. She told troopers that Wilcox would put his hands over her chest and in between her legs.

After an investigation by State Police, Wilcox was charged on March 5. Records show he is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 28.

Wilcox is currently being held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison.