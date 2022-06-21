Milton, Pa. — A man with a Protection from Abuse order against him was charged for allegedly planting a GPS tracker in the accuser’s vehicle.

State police at Milton say Corey Hollenbach, 47, of Milton, allegedly put the GPS tracker in the accuser’s vehicle sometime prior to May 28 in order to stalk and track the victim.

The accuser found the GPS tracker on June 14 and contacted state police. Felony charges of stalking and criminal use of a communication facility were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. Bail was set at $50,000, which Hollenbach posted.

