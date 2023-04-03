Tioga, Pa. — A Tioga County man with methamphetamine and painkillers led police on a high-speed chase after they tried to pull him over.

State police at Mansfield say they attempted to stop James B. Leitch, 48, of Tioga, at 2:15 a.m. March 28 for a traffic violation. Leitch, who had been traveling on Bear Creek Road in Tioga Township, instead took off at a high rate of speed.

Leitch lost control of his car a short time later and crashed into a ditch. Leitch then ran into the woods where troopers chased him and eventually took him into custody. Trooper Donovan says Leitch had the narcotics on him at the time.

Leitch was arraigned by District Judge Tiffany Cummings on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, narcotics possession, and various traffic summaries. Cummings set bail at $30,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.