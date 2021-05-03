Clearfield, Pa. — Rockview State Trooper Michael Cook observed a vehicle in the early morning hours of April 24 attempt a turn going at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle’s back tires screeched, which forced Cook into action as he pulled a U-turn and pursued the vehicle, according to a police report. Cook said as he turned on his emergency lights and pursued, the truck accelerated.

Troopers said the vehicle failed to use its turn signal during the pursuit. It also reached speeds of 110 MPH and traveled into the opposite lanes of travel several times.

Troopers said they closed in as the truck turned onto Ponderosa Lane and they attempted to block it. Cook attempted a PIT maneuver which disabled the vehicle in a drainage ditch. According to the report, Cook struck the vehicle in the 10 o’clock position.

The operator of the truck then crawled out of the passenger side and fled from troopers. After a short foot pursuit, Troopers said they deployed tasers to incapacitate the driver.

As officers attempted to take the operator into custody he continued to resist and authorities had to use a taser again, they said.

Once in custody, the Troopers identified the operator as Jason Alan Moore, 41, of Clearfield and discovered he had two NCIC warrants out of Clearfield County. Records show that Moore has three active cases in Clearfield.

Troopers also discovered the truck was stolen and Moore was in possession of one gram of methamphetamine, a clear plastic straw, and a black pistol BB gun. The truck was reported stolen out of Dubois.

For the chase, Moore was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property, third-degree fleeing or attempting to elude officers, second-degree misdemeanor resist arrest, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, and misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance. He was also given five summary charges for traffic violations during the pursuit.

Records show Moore was denied bail and detained to the Centre County Prison until a May 5 preliminary hearing.