Shamokin, Pa. —Officers with the City of Shamokin Police said it was the second time they approached a home for a domestic report.

This time, officer Tyler Bischof said he could hear a male voice screaming from inside the home. A juvenile answered the door and told the officers they didn’t know anything was going on.

The authorities eventually spoke with a resident who stated that they had been choked by a man the prior evening and again before officers arrived. According to the report, Bischof observed red marks on the resident's neck during an interview.

After an investigation, authorities located a man identified as Jeremiah Claude, 30, of Shamokin inside a closet at the residence.

Bischof said after two juveniles and a woman were removed from the home for safety precautions, one of the children told authorities where Claude was located.

As police in Shamokin approached a third-floor closet door with no handle, they said a man’s voice could be heard.

After being located inside the closet and surrendering to officers, Claude was charged with two second-degree misdemeanors in simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension. Claude was also given a summary harassment charge.

According to Bischof, when Claude surrendered to authorities, he was taken into custody by agents with State Parole.

Claude is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail. He’s due to face Judge John Gembic for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Docket sheet