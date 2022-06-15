Scam_money_2021.jpg

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An elderly Snyder County man fell for an email scam in which he lost $14,300. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the victim received an email on May 31 from an unknown individual stating he owed money for an anti-virus protection plan. The victim then wired the funds to a bank in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Police continue to investigate. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.