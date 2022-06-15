Selinsgrove, Pa. — An elderly Snyder County man fell for an email scam in which he lost $14,300.
State police at Selinsgrove say the victim received an email on May 31 from an unknown individual stating he owed money for an anti-virus protection plan. The victim then wired the funds to a bank in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police continue to investigate.
