Trigger warning Details in this story may be triggering to some readers.

Williamsport, Pa. – Nine years after a young South Williamsport girl took her own life, a man who was held responsible was sentenced to 22 years and three months in prison on child pornography charges.

Marc Punzalan, 27, formerly of Maryland, pleaded guilty in federal court to the charges alleging he sexually exploited a child. Last week, he was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, who called Punzalan’s conduct “sickening.”

The sentence will run concurrently with a 15-year-term imposed in 2015 in Maryland for the same charge involving four other young girls. Brann noted in court that Punzalan, who most likely will be deported to his native Philippines following his prison term, is a sexual predator. Punzalan will serve a total of 30 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Over the course of two days in June 2013, Punzalan used an internet messenger service to communicate with the victim, a 13-year-old girl in South Williamsport. During the course of chat sessions over several days, Punzalan asked the victim to send sexually explicit photos of herself masturbating and penetrating herself with a hairbrush, according to court documents.

The victim had sent Punzalan such photos on a prior occasion, and he used this fact to extort her by threatening to tell her parents. Punzalan sent the victim hundreds of messages over the course of June 11 and 12.

The victim repeatedly asked Punzalan to stop, but he continued to harass her. After an overnight period where the harassment stopped, Punzalan resumed sending messages the following morning and soon afterward the victim stopped responding.

Following is the message conversation, as recorded in court records. The conversation was obtained from the victim's electronic device:

The victim: “Whatever. Instead of killing myself. I’m just gunna face the consequences and tell my parents about me.”

Punzalan: “then I’ll tell them something else too.”

The victim: “What?”

Punzalan: “lets do it now (referring to a previous request for the victim to get nude and perform for him on camera)”

The victim: “Wow…now I do wanna kill myself. Thanks.”

Punzalan: “do you seriously wanna do this right now?”

The victim:” Whatever, I’m done.”

The victim: (sends a picture of herself with a rope around her neck)

Punzalan: “Do it now A-----. Don’t make me call the cops on you.”

The victim: “Goodbye.”

Punzalan: “I’m seriously gonna call the cops now”

The victim: “Whatever. Bye”

Punzalan: “ok where you live A----- and when cops call your parents you’ll be in much trouble.”

The victim: “Like I care.”

After this exchange, the text messaging stopped and the victim was found dead in her room later that morning, according to court documents.

In court on Thursday, several dozen family members and friends of the victim attended and spoke in support of the victim, according to a release. Punzalan, who already is incarcerated in federal prison in New Jersey, appeared by video. Judge Brann said Punzalan’s predatory behavior “caused irreparable harm,” according to the release.

Punzalan had previously pleaded guilty in Maryland to a case that involved four girls between 2012 and 2014. The girls ranged in age from 12 to 16.



