Snyder County, Pa. – State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a man accused of screaming profanities inside of an Ulta Beauty store after being asked to wear a mask.

Officers allege the individual then used a threatening hand motion toward the manager of the store once outside.

The unknown male was described by police as possibly in his 30s with a face tattoo. Police said he drove a red/maroon colored SUV.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the State Police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.