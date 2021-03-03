Lewisburg, Pa. – A man who crashed his vehicle in Union County while under the influence and continued to drive will be heading to court for formal arraignment, according to police.

Matthew W. Hoover, 27, of West Milton, was charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence after he crashed his pickup truck at 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 at JPM Road in Kelly Township.

According to the arrest affidavit written by Trooper Kurtis Killian of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Hoover had a blood alcohol content level of .177% at the time.

State police were dispatched to the area of JPM Road just south of Morres School Road for a report of debris scattered along the road. Upon arriving, Killian determined that a vehicle had crashed and sustained a flat tire and heavy damage due to rolling over. Evidence at the scene showed the vehicle had traveled south on JPM Road at an unsafe speed and as it came over a hill with a left curve it rolled over and back onto its wheels, Killian wrote. Killian also found the vehicle’s passenger side mirror.

Police searched for the vehicle and heard a pickup truck a short time later traveling north on JPM Road with a flat tire. Killian pulled over the truck and noticed damaged on the side consistent with a rollover crash as well as the fact it was missing the passenger side mirror, according to the affidavit.

The driver, Hoover, had an injury to his face. Hoover told police he got a flat tire. Killian smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on Hoover’s breath, he wrote. Hoover was not able to complete standardized sobriety field test due to being heavily impaired.

Hoover was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw. DUI charges, as well as related traffic summaries, were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

Hooever's case was waived for court. Formal arraignment will be on April 26 in front of the Honorable Michael T. Hudock at Union County Court of Common Pleas.

