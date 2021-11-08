Lewisburg, Pa. – Additional charges have been filed against a Lock Haven man who allegedly used a rock to break a glass window to gain entry and steal items from the Lewisburg Weis Markets store.

Cody J. Stern, 33, of Lock Haven, was arrested early the morning of Oct. 17 after he allegedly broke into and stole a jacket and hat from the store. Stern fled the scene and was caught several hours later when a resident on Verna Road called 911 to report that a male, later identified as Stern, was banging on their door.

Related Reading: Man arrested for breaking into Lewisburg Weis store, stealing clothing

During the investigation, police discovered that Stern had attempted to break into several other Lewisburg area businesses between Oct. 16 and 17, according to the arrest affidavit.

Stern is jailed at Union County Jail on a total of $75,000 monetary bail for the three additional cases of burglary and criminal mischief filed against him by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The chain of events began when Stern “came bursting into the Emergency Room” at Evangelical Community Hospital at 7 p.m. Oct. 16, according to Patrolman Mark E. Kuhns of Buffalo Valley Regional Police who wrote the affidavit. Stern was “acting erratic and showing signs of intoxication and or drug influence according to ER staff.”

By 11:23 p.m., Stern had checked himself out of the emergency room without having treatment and attempted to gain entry into a Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicle as he was leaving the parking lot, Kuhns wrote.

Ten minutes later, police received a call that a male was outside of Panera Bread on Westbranch Highway attempting to smash the windows by throwing chairs. The male, later identified as Stern, also had been reportedly chasing a female in the parking lot. When state police and Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrived, Stern was gone from the scene and could not be located.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 17, Stern was captured on surveillance video breaking into the Beer Barn at 227 North Derr Drive in East Buffalo Township. Stern reportedly kicked in an air conditioning unit on the north side of the building and ripped it out to gain access to the building, Kuhns wrote.

Stern then reportedly stopped back at Evangelical Community Hospital briefly and then continued to Weis Markets where he broke the window and entered the store to steal the jacket and hat. When police arrived, Stern was gone.

A witness told police that he was sitting in his vehicle at the nearby Dunkin Donuts when a male on a bicycle approached him. The male was “acting crazy and was ‘tweaking bad’ from drugs,” the witness told police. The description of the male matched the description of Stern, kuhns wrote.

Police suspected Stern took a bicycle that was parked in front of the Weis store, which they saw when they responded to the Panera incident earlier in the night. The bicycle was found a short time later at the intersection of North Derr Drive and Adams Avenue.

As police continued to search for Stern, additional units from Mifflinburg, Watsontown, Point Township, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office came to assist.

Meanwhile, Stern continued fleeing away from the area and broke into a private vehicle parked at 247 Stein Lane shortly after 3 a.m. Oct. 17, Kuhns wrote. The owner of the vehicle discovered later that morning that the rear window of his pickup truck had been smashed and there were muddy footprints and fingerprints inside. Police were able to match the shoe tread prints with the shoes that Stern was wearing at the time of his capture.

Stern was finally captured by 4:16 a.m. when police received the call that a male had been banging on the door of a residence on Verna Road in East Buffalo Township. Stern was found in the backyard when police arrived. Stern allegedly had entered an enclosed back porch and took an air rifle which he used the butt end of to pound on the back door, Kuhns wrote.

Stern now faces several felony burglary and criminal trespass charges, as well as misdemeanors of criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet Weis burglary

Docket Sheet 2

Docket Sheet 3

Docket Sheet 4