Arrest generic_2021

White Deer, Pa. – A Harrisburg man wanted on a state parole warrant was busted with marijuana after police pulled him over on Route 15 in Union County.

Ajear Naki Anthony Miller-Carter, 21, was found to have 13.8 grams of marijuana in his vehicle during the traffic stop on Aug. 30 in White Deer Township, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police received a tip that Miller-Carter was traveling on Route 15 south near the junction with Interstate 80 and pulled his silver Audi vehicle over shortly after 8 p.m. Miller-Carter was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the written account by Trooper Tyler Diggan of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

As Miller-Carter was taken into custody, Diggan noticed flakes of marijuana throughout the front driver and front passenger floor of the vehicle. He also smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the front passenger side of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Once back at the state police barracks in Milton, Miller-Carter told troopers he had multiple ounces of marijuana and a scale in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police applied for a search warrant, which was granted by District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton. Upon searching the vehicle, police found 13.8 ounces of marijuana in bulk packaging, a digital scale with drug residue, three black gallon size vacuum sealed bags containing drug residue, and a black Taurus 9 mm model PT111G2 firearm. Upon checking records, police found that the firearm was reported stolen by the Mount Holly Springs Police Department, Diggan wrote.

Miller-Carter also has a prior conviction of third-degree felony offense of firearms not to be carried without a license and flight to avoid apprehension from Harrisburg City Police on June 6, 2018, Diggan continued.

Miller-Carter also had been under investigation by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, who assisted with the traffic stop.

Miller-Carter is now in Union County Jail in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail on felony drug and firearms possession charges. A preliminary hearing in front of Union County District Judge Jeffrey Mensch is set for Oct. 12.

Docket Sheet


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags