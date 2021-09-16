White Deer, Pa. – A Harrisburg man wanted on a state parole warrant was busted with marijuana after police pulled him over on Route 15 in Union County.

Ajear Naki Anthony Miller-Carter, 21, was found to have 13.8 grams of marijuana in his vehicle during the traffic stop on Aug. 30 in White Deer Township, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police received a tip that Miller-Carter was traveling on Route 15 south near the junction with Interstate 80 and pulled his silver Audi vehicle over shortly after 8 p.m. Miller-Carter was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the written account by Trooper Tyler Diggan of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

As Miller-Carter was taken into custody, Diggan noticed flakes of marijuana throughout the front driver and front passenger floor of the vehicle. He also smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the front passenger side of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Once back at the state police barracks in Milton, Miller-Carter told troopers he had multiple ounces of marijuana and a scale in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police applied for a search warrant, which was granted by District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton. Upon searching the vehicle, police found 13.8 ounces of marijuana in bulk packaging, a digital scale with drug residue, three black gallon size vacuum sealed bags containing drug residue, and a black Taurus 9 mm model PT111G2 firearm. Upon checking records, police found that the firearm was reported stolen by the Mount Holly Springs Police Department, Diggan wrote.

Miller-Carter also has a prior conviction of third-degree felony offense of firearms not to be carried without a license and flight to avoid apprehension from Harrisburg City Police on June 6, 2018, Diggan continued.

Miller-Carter also had been under investigation by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, who assisted with the traffic stop.

Miller-Carter is now in Union County Jail in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail on felony drug and firearms possession charges. A preliminary hearing in front of Union County District Judge Jeffrey Mensch is set for Oct. 12.

Docket Sheet