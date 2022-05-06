Buckhorn, Pa. -- A man who was wanted for stealing several vehicles was located and arrested by police after they responded to an assault call in West Hemlock Township.

State Police at Milton took Caleb Gross, 29, into custody after he allegedly grabbed a woman by her face and broke her cell phone during an argument the morning of April 19 at a residence on Columbia Hill Road.

When police arrived at the residence shortly after 4 a.m., Gross fled on foot. Troopers pursued Gross on a short foot chase before catching him and taking him into custody.

Two weeks ago, West Hemlock Police issued a felony warrant for Gross after he stole vehicles from two properties on Frosty Valley Road. Gross also took a debit card from one of the vehicles and racked up charges at Columbia County businesses.

Gross was charged with a felony of flight to avoid apprehension, and summaries of harassment and criminal mischief. He awaits preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder.

Docket Sheet

