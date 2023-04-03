Lewisburg, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied in domestic relations court about how often he sees his daughter and where he has been employed.

A warrant has been issued for Denzell Antonio Carswell, 32, of Lewisburg, for a felony perjury charge related to the hearing he attended on March 13.

Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police says Carswell was under oath when he testified that he has his daughter four nights per week. Police later found that Carswell hasn't seen the child for at least five years, according to the affidavit.

Attorney Brian Kerstetter, who represents Union County Domestic Relations, also asked Carswell about his employment at a company in New Jersey. Carswell answered that he didn't recall working for the company. Kerstetter showed Carswell a W-2 tax form for the New Jersey company with Carswell's name on it. Carswell denied working there, Heckman said.

Though Carswell said he had two employers in the past two years, police found that he was employed by at least 17 different companies in that time period.

Heckman filed the charge on March 23 through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

