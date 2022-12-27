Theft generic pd lights
Montandon, Pa. — State police say a man used $560 of counterfeit money at a Northumberland County store. 

Police say Tony Faulkiner, 42, of Lewisburg, was at the Dollar General store in Montandon the morning of Dec. 23 when he attempted to use the counterfeit cash. Faulkiner attempted to load $160 of it onto a pre-paid debit card. 

Charges are being filed. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.