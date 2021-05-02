Lewisburg, Pa. – State police allege a Milton man took advantage of a man with intellectual disabilities to help him steal more than $500 of merchandise from Walmart in Union County.

Zachary Howell, 18, stole numerous items from Walmart at 120 AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township between March 1 and April 29, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

On at least three occasions, Howell manipulated and threatened the man with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities to steal items on his behalf, police said.

Howell would point out merchandise and would instruct the man to steal it for him, according to police.

Charges are forthcoming.