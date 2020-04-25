Mifflinburg, Pa. - A man became so upset that Jehovah’s Witnesses stopped at his home, that he fired several shots at their vehicle. He was charged with reckless endangerment and simple assault for the incident that occurred in Limestone Township, Union County, on April 21.

Ivan S. Nolt, 58, was at his residence at 431 Dice Road when a group of Jehovah’s Witnesses arrived there to speak with his wife, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The three Jehovah’s Witnesses exited the vehicle and were standing approximately 15 feet away from the residence. Nolt, who was standing in the doorway, then began firing six rounds at the vehicle with a .22 caliber rifle, police said.

No one was injured, police said. Nolt was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned in front of on call District Magistrate Lori Hackenberg on a felony charge of criminal mischief – damage property, misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

Nolt posted $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 at Hackenberg’s office.

