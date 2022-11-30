Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say.
State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18.
Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
