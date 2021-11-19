Sayre, Pa. —A man was allegedly sweating profusely and showing signs of being under the influence of a narcotic as he spoke with authorities.

His only words to officers, who inquired about what was going on, were, “bang, bang, bang, bang, body armor”, according to an affidavit. Officer Seth Murrelle said he informed the man he was under arrest, which prompted the suspect to take off and flee from officers.

Chad Michael Comstock, 35, of Sayre was charged with third-degree felony escape, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, second-degree misdemeanor resist arrest, and a summary for public drunkenness. According to an affidavit, Comstock was eventually tasered and placed under arrest after resisting authorities.

Murrelle said officers responded to a call for stalking and spoke with a witness, who said Comstock allegedly grabbed his crotch while following them.

Comstock allegedly continued this behavior after being taken to the Sayre Police Station. Murrelle said Comstock threatened officers and told them he they were all going to die.

Comstock in being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail. Court records show he is scheduled to appear before Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on No. 23.

