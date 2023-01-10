McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police.

William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home.

Allen specified he needed more than one trooper to respond because the first one to arrive was going to get "knocked the (expletive) out," Tamecki wrote in the affidavit.

Allen then called 911 an additional 11 times and made similar threats toward state police. During one of those calls, Allen allegedly threatened to blow up the state police barracks with a pipe bomb.

Once Allen was taken into custody, he gave instructions on how to make pipe bombs and told police he made them in the past, Tamecki said.

Allen was charged with felony aggravated assault, criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and related charges. District Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Docket Sheet

