Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man allegedly threatened to blow up an office building in Kelly Township while an occupant was inside.

Timothy Musselman, 48, made the threats around 1 p.m. May 25 at Kelly Apartments on JPM Road, according to state police at Milton. A woman was inside the office at the time.

Musselman was charged with making terroristic threats through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

