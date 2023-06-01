Charged_handcuffs_prints_generic_2023

Lewisburg, Pa.  — A Lewisburg man allegedly threatened to blow up an office building in Kelly Township while an occupant was inside. 

Timothy Musselman, 48, made the threats around 1 p.m. May 25 at Kelly Apartments on JPM Road, according to state police at Milton. A woman was inside the office at the time. 

Musselman was charged with making terroristic threats through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. 

