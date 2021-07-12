Williamsport, Pa. — A man who led police on a high-speed chase through the city of Williamsport said he wanted a coffee and, “had no interest in doing anything else” after authorities located him at his home on Ward Street.

Kevin Lee Stabler, 60, of Williamsport was charged with felony fleeing from an officer and several summery traffic offenses after authorities were able to locate him.

Authorities said they observed a vehicle operated by Stabler run through a stop sign near Russell Avenue. Stabler continued to flee from officers after a traffic stop was attempted.

Stabler ran through several stop signs, nearly hitting a pedestrian and her dog, and red lights before losing control and entering the yard of a residence. Despite losing control of his vehicle, officers said Stabler managed to elude them.

Stabler was later located at his home. He was given $15,000 unsecured bail, which he posted on July 6 and is scheduled to appear in Lycoming County Court on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.