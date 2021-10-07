Williamsport, Pa. —This morning, just past midnight, gunshots could be hurt near the 700 block of W Edwin Street in Williamsport.

This afternoon, Ukashah Muhammah Ford, 18, of Philadelphia was charged with two felonies and misdemeanors after Williamsport Bureau of Police officers investigated throughout the morning.

Ford, who was denied bail by Judge Christian Frey during a preliminary arraignment this afternoon, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault—attempts to cause injury with extreme indifference, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree misdemeanor fabricate physical evidence.

Initially, authorities said they received little information as they investigated on Edwin Street. A return to the scene later in the morning allowed officers to locate structures and vehicles hit by the gun fire.

More importantly, officers said they were able to view surveillance video of the incident. According to the release, officers said they viewed a male discharge a firearm several times before fleeing to an apartment at the Timberland Apartments.

A search warrant to executed at the apartment this afternoon, officers said they discovered Ford along with a firearm.

Ford is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet