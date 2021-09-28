Williamsport, Pa. – A former First Quality Tissue employee who had a medical marijuana card is suing the company, alleging that they violated his rights under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) when he was terminated.

Kevin Dennis, of Renovo, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport on Monday, stating he feels he was wrongly terminated in September 2020 for using prescribed medical marijuana.

Dennis was hired as a warehouse worker at First Quality Tissue in July 2019 at the Lock Haven plant, according to the complaint. He maintains that he informed management at the company that he was prescribed medical marijuana for several clinical conditions at some point after his physician prescribed it in July 2020.

In the complaint, Dennis maintains that he never reported for work under the influence of marijuana, nor did it affect his work performance. In September 2020, the company ordered him to take a uranalysis test. Dennis was immediately terminated after the test results came back positive for marijuana.

Through his attorney, Manali Arora of Cherry Hill, N.J., Dennis argues in the complaint that his employer failed to offer reasonable accommodation for his disabilities and failed engage him in any sort of interactive process before his termination.

The termination was a violation of the federal American with Disabilities Act, as well as state Medical Marijuana and Human Relations laws, Dennis contends.

Dennis filed a complaint of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October 2020, alleging that his termination violated the ADA.

In the complaint, several counts are outlined including the contention that the company violated the ADA, Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and Medical Marijuana Act regarding disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, and retaliation.

Dennis is asking that First Quality Tissue to compensate and reimburse him for any and all pay and benefits he would have received had he not been terminated.

In the complaint, Dennis also asks to be awarded liquidated and/or punitive damage in an amount believed to be appropriate by the court that will punish the company for what he called "willful, deliberate, malicious and outrageous conduct," Dennis outlined in the complaint that he hoped to deter the company or any other employers from such conduct in the future.

Additionally, Dennis asks in the complaint that the court enter an order that will prohibit the company from maintaining its illegal policy, practice, or custom of discriminating against employees or prospective employees based on disability, need for accommodation, and/or need for protected medical leave.

A summons was sent to First Quality Tissue, who have no responded yet. A call made for comment to a representative at the company was not immediately returned.