Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County man allegedly attempted to strangle a woman after they argued about his drinking.
Anthony Holland, 38, of Lewisburg, had been drinking on Sept. 9 when he came home and got into an argument with the accuser about his drinking, said Buffalo Valley Regional Police. The woman told police Holland grabbed her around the throat with both hands until she couldn't breathe, according to Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll.
Holland pulled the accuser off the couch and the two continued to argue in the kitchen, where Holland allegedly wrapped his arms around her so she couldn’t move or leave. The woman pulled a kitchen knife out of the sink and Holland backed away, she told police. She was able to get away when there was a knock on the door, the woman explained.
Holland was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, and summary harassment. On-call District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $10,000 unsecured.