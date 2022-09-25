Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County man allegedly attempted to strangle a woman after they argued about his drinking.

Anthony Holland, 38, of Lewisburg, had been drinking on Sept. 9 when he came home and got into an argument with the accuser about his drinking, said Buffalo Valley Regional Police. The woman told police Holland grabbed her around the throat with both hands until she couldn't breathe, according to Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll.

Holland pulled the accuser off the couch and the two continued to argue in the kitchen, where Holland allegedly wrapped his arms around her so she couldn’t move or leave. The woman pulled a kitchen knife out of the sink and Holland backed away, she told police. She was able to get away when there was a knock on the door, the woman explained.

Holland was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, and summary harassment. On-call District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $10,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.