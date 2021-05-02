State College, Pa. – A 44-year-old State College man was denied bail and negotiated a guilty plea in a drug conspiracy case that led to the discovery of 1,450 baggies of heroin.

Larry Alfonso David was charged with several felonies stemming from an investigation that started in 2020. State College Police officers said an undercover informant purchased crack cocaine and heroin from David and another person on several occasions.

Detective Donald Paul of the State College Police Department said in July 2020 he developed a confidential informant who advised him David was selling large amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and other drugs within the State College area.

The informant told officers he had purchased drugs from David at least 10 times over a five-to-six month span. Detectives said the informant showed them messages on Facebook and his phone that confirmed his statements.

Detectives said they setup several controlled buys over the course of a few months. According to the report, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for David’s vehicle on April 22 of this year.

On April 23, detectives followed David as he traveled on Route 322 toward State College. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop just prior to the vehicle turning onto the East College Avenue exit.

Detectives said a search of the vehicle yielded 29 individual “bricks” of suspected heroin wrapped in magazine paper. According to the report, each “brick” contained five bundles that consisted of 10 glassine bags. Each “brick” was stamped with “B&B BREAD & BUTTER.”

Detectives said there were 1,450 baggies of suspected heroin in the trunk of the vehicle. Officers also located 65.5 grams of marijuana in the center console.

According to the report, officers found 8.6 grams of marijuana on David along with seven 30mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and two capsules of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

David was charged two counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

David also has an active case in Centre County court for charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.

He is scheduled to appear in Centre County Court for sentencing on May 14 and a criminal pre-trail conference on May 17. Records show Davis was denied bail and is currently being held at the Centre County Prison.