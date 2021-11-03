Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said the car nearly hit a dump truck, failed to use a turn signal, and smelled of marijuana.

Officer Nikita Bonnell said Aaron Nadae Young, 20, of Williamsport told authorities to “go ahead” after being asked for consent to search the vehicle. To verify, Bonnell said Young was asked again for consent to which he replied with the same two words.

Going ahead with the search, officers said they located a ‘brick’ of heroin in the center console. Young was placed into custody and searched, which turned up two cellphones, a small amount of marijuana, and a single twenty-dollar bill.

Young was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Officers said the ‘brick’ yielded 70 individual bags of heroin.

Young was also charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 9 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet