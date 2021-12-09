Williamsport, Pa. — A man picked up during the execution of an arrest warrant allegedly slipped out of handcuffs before he walked out the front door of City Hall.

Michael Nicholas Powell of Upper Darby is considered at large after detectives said he escaped custody on Nov. 16, one day before the Williamsport Bureau of Police announced their relocation to a new facility in the City.

According to an affidavit, the 26-year-old was handcuffed to a bench prior to the escape as detectives prepared to fingerprint him.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video of Powell and said he got up and left through the front door. Powell is currently considered at large and wanted by detectives.

A court summary shows Powell was charged with a felony of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony of escape.

A warrant for a residence near the 400 block of Anthony Street helped detectives locate a stolen firearm and crack cocaine along with Powell, who was discovered inside a locked room with two other individuals.

Detectives approached the residence with an active warrant for Cassie Garcia, who was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Detectives said they made their presence known, announcing “Police, open the door!” several times, according to the affidavit.

Detectives discovered a locked door inside the residence and were told Garcia was inside getting dressed.

“We responded that we have a female officer with us and that she needed to open the door now,” wrote Detective Jonathan Racheal of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Two males were seen as they attempted to conceal something from authorities, according to detectives. During a safety sweep of the room, detectives said they located a razor blade, white residue, a plate, and marijuana pipe.

Powell allegedly had narcotics in his possession as authorities took him into custody. A pat down of Powell led to the discovery of 10 grams of crack cocaine and unknown pills.

A second male, identified as Quion Bratton, was located inside the room with a firearm. According to detectives, the weapon located on Bratton was later discovered to be stolen.

