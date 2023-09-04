West Milton, Pa. — A man broke into a home in Union County and stole a safe containing around $700 cash, gold jewelry, and documents including birth certificates for the victim and her child.

Sean Wayne Leitzel, 29, of Mifflinburg, now faces felony burglary and misdemeanor theft charges for breaking into a home on July 22 on High Street in White Deer Township.

Trooper Matthew Chamberlain of state police at Milton says Leitzel's ex-wife contacted the victim via Facebook Messenger after Leitzel reportedly admitted to breaking into the house and stealing items.

The victim told police she returned home and noticed the screen in an upstairs bedroom was partially open. The curtain in front of the window, which was typically tucked behind the nightstand, had been disturbed and moved off to the side. A safe that was kept in a bottom shelf under the nightstand was missing, as well as a five-gallon water jug with $300 of loose change, according to the affidavit. The safe contained $600 to $700 cash, several items of gold jewelry worth $500, and vital documents such as birth certificates and social security cards.

Leitzel's ex-wife messaged the victim days later after she found jewelry in one of his bags while the two stayed at a hotel. The ex-wife told police that Leitzel contacted her on July 22 asking for a ride home from a home adjacent to the one he burglarized. She noticed when she picked him up that he was carrying a small black safe. Leitzel told her the safe was his, Chamberlain wrote. The ex-wife told police that over the next few days, Leitzel would come and go as he used her car to go to unknown locations. At one point, Leitzel returned with a small basket filled with assorted loose change.

One day when Leitzel was not at the hotel, the ex-wife looked through one of his bags and found jewelry inside she knew was not his. Leitzel allegedly later told his ex-wife that he had broken into the victim's home and stole the safe. Then he said, "Just kidding," according to the affidavit. When the ex-wife questioned him further, Leitzel admitted to breaking into the home and taking the safe, and said he threw the safe into the river.

Leitzel was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing at Mensch's office is scheduled for Oct. 3. Court records show Leitzel has previously been charged with theft and criminal trespass in 2013 and 2014.

