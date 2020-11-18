Bloomsburg, Pa. – A man stealing merchandise from the Bloomsburg Walmart fled from police, but was caught a short time later at a nearby store.

Thomas F. Lang, 29, of Bloomsburg, now faces a felony charge of retail theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walmart loss prevention contacted Hemlock Township Police Department shortly before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 after they observed Lang ringing up merchandise for lower prices than the actual sale price, according to court documents.

Lang had used a UPC bar code from a piece of apparel to ring up $78.75 of items and paid only $5 for them. When police arrived, Lang was running from store loss prevention officers. Officer Charles H. Dietterick yelled to Lang to stop, but he continued to flee on foot, according to the affidavit.

Police found Lang a short time later at the Lowe’s store next to Walmart. Lang had taken his vest off and discarded it in the store in an attempt to alter his appearance, Dietterick wrote.

Police found three packets of suspected fentanyl/heroin in the vest pockets, a hypodermic needled and a cotton swab. Lang was taken into custody without incident.

Lang had three previous retail theft charges, making this case a felony, Dietterick wrote.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Doug D. Brewer. Bail was set at $25,000.

