McClure, Pa. — State police say a Snyder County man left his one-year-old daughter in a driveway after he had broken into a house and stole medical marijuana.

Anthony Kordell Minium, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills, now faces a felony burglary charge, misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child, theft, DUI, and related charges for the alleged incident on July 31.

Troopers were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a home at the 10000 block of Stage Road in McClure for a reported active domestic. Minium had been kicked out of the home and told not to come back. Before leaving, he allegedly stole the victim's medical marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Trooper Palange.

After Minium was locked out, he forced his way back into the home and retrieved his car keys and his one-year-old daughter. Palange said Minium then left the infant in the driveway before leaving the scene. The child's mother retrieved her, Palange said.

Minium returned to the home a short time later where he was placed under arrest by troopers. District Magistrate Scott Ziegler set bail at $5,000 unsecured during his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11 at Ziegler's office.

Docket Sheet

