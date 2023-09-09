Selinsgrove, Pa. — A New Columbia man is charged for stealing a jacket worth $365 from a Snyder County department store and then resisting arrest when police arrived.

Hector Manue Rodriguez-Vazquez, 27, was charged with misdemeanors of retail theft, resisting arrest, and a summary of public drunkenness after he was caught on Sept. 2 stealing items at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace.

Trooper Derek Gill of state police at Selinsgrove says a witness at Kohl's saw a man, later identified as Rodriguez-Vazquez, leaving the store with a black coat on that still had the price tags attached. The witness did not see any shopping bag or receipt with Rodriguez-Vazquez and reported the incident to store staff. The store manager, Cindy Miller, also confirmed to police that she saw Rodriguez-Vazquez leave the store without paying for the jacket, Gill wrote in the affidavit.

When troopers arrived, they found Rodriguez-Vazquez and a female companion at the nearby Ulta store. Gill and Cpl. Adam DePauw attempted to take Rodriguez-Vazquez into custody, but he tried to flee. Rodriguez-Vazquez didn't comply to any commands as he continued to pull his arms away and resisted arrest. Gill noted that Rodriguez-Vazquez smelled strongly of alcohol when troopers finally were able to take him into custody.

Gill interviewed Rodriguez-Vazquez's female companion, who told him that he stole the jacket at Kohl's. Rodriguez-Vazquez had been drinking all day and resisted arrest because he has active warrants, the woman told troopers. The woman also gave troopers a ring worth $10 that she said Rodriguez-Vazquez stole earlier that day from Boscov's. She gave troopers consent to search her car, where they found the stolen jacket, as well as other clothing items from Kohl's with tags still on them, Gill wrote.

On-call District Magistrate Jeffrey Rowe arraigned Rodriguez-Vazquez and set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 5 at District Judge Scott Zeigler's office in Selinsgrove.

Docket Sheet

