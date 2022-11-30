Lewisburg, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested for allegedly stealing an acquaintance's credit card and attempting to charge items at a video game store.

Kyseer Ibn Aziz Wright, 23, met the accuser, a Union County man, on the Grinder app in 2021. State police at Milton say the accuser told them Wright went by the name Aaron Smith on the app.

Shortly after the accuser hung out with Wright, he received a call from his credit card company saying someone tried to buy $486 of merchandise at Elite Games in Williamsport. The accuser realized then the card was missing, according to Trooper George Aguirre. The accuser found that Wright had made $66 additional charges at convenience stores and gas stations.

Police were able to obtain video from Elite Games that showed Wright purchasing items. Wright also had taken a check from the accuser and attempted to cash it for $681 in December 2021, Aguirre wrote in the affidavit.

Following an investigation, police were able to positively identify Wright as the suspect through store video recordings and photos. The accuser confirmed that Wright was the man known as Aaron Smith with whom he had hung out.

Wright was arrested and arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on Nov. 14 for felony forgery, access device fraud, and a misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

