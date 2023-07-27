Lewisburg, Pa. — A Kulpmont man is accused of stealing more than $1,000 of computer equipment from Bucknell University and then breaking into a rental home.

The tenants of the rental on Saint Catherine Street in Lewisburg came home on July 7 to find Norman Ross Neitz, 25, upstairs in a bedroom. When police arrived, Neitz claimed he paid rent to a landlord named "Karen," according to Cole Andrew Joseph Wert of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. The property is owned by Scott Stieler.

The tenants told police their lease began on June 1, which is the last day they had been at the rental home. They returned on July 7 when the landlord texted them to alert them that someone was in the home. The tenants told police they had locked the home when they left in June, according to the affidavit.

Neitz had broken into the home in a side door. He damaged a bedroom and bathroom door. in the process of going through the house. The damage totaled $975, according to Wert.

When police placed Neitz under arrest, he started kicking and swinging his arms. Neitz ended up kicking Officer Dreisbach in the head, Wert said. After Neitz was taken out of the home, police found in the bedroom a computer and other electronic items with Bucknell University tags on them. Wert suspects Neitz had stolen them from the university.

Neitz was charged with felony counts of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, misdemeanors of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. He was committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

