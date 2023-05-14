Mifflinburg, Pa. — Police say a Jersey Shore man stalked a woman and sent lewd images via social media.

The female accuser of Mifflinburg met Matthew Corbett Butler, 35, on a dating website in April. Both began talking on the Snapchat app and Facebook, according to Officer David Shaffer of Mifflinburg Police Department.

The accuser told police the conversation soon turned sexual in nature and she became uncomfortable with the comments Butler made. Butler allegedly sent the accuser unsolicited photos of his penis. He also sent photos of him engaging in sexual acts with other women. The woman asked Butler several times to stop contacting her, but he continued to message her, Shaffer wrote in the affidavit.

Butler also messaged the woman using past phone numbers she had, past addresses, and other personal information about her. He made statements to the accuser about sharing her personal information with her children and other family members, Shaffer wrote.

Butler called the woman and made concerning comments that caused her to be alarmed. Butler continued to message her, despite her telling him she was contacting police.

The woman spoke with police on May 7 and misdemeanor charges of stalking, indecent exposure, and summary harassment were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet

