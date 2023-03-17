Coal Township, Pa. — A man from Havertown repeatedly harassed and stalked a store employee in Coal Township, according to police.

Richard Paul Ertner, 66, came into the Cigar Box store at Coal Township Plaza on Jan. 22 and told the female employee that she was "so (expletive) cute" numerous times, according to Patrolman David Sage of Coal Township Police Department.

Ertner also touched the employee's hands several times and followed her into the back cigar room. The employee asked Ertner to leave the store, but he did not leave, Sage said.

Ertner left when the woman's boyfriend arrived at the store. He allegedly returned a short time later and sat in his car as he stared at her.

Eventually Ertner went back into the store and allegedly told the employee several times how cute she was. The woman noted that Ertner was driving a black Nissan and smelled of alcohol.

The employee locked the door and called 911. When police arrived, Ertner was standing in front of the store. Ertner told the officers that he came to the store to buy a cigar.

Ertner denied any wrongdoing when the officer explained he was accused of harassment. Ertner asked police to explain the situation several times to him and "it was clear he was not comprehending what he was being told," Sage wrote in the affidavit.

Ertner was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw. Misdemeanor stalking, DUI, and summary harassment charges were filed at the office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is set for April 4.

