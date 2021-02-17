Berwick, Pa. — On the night of Jan. 20, Berwick Police Department Officers said they arrived at the Berwick Emergency room for the report of a stabbing victim.

Once on the scene, officers said they discovered a man who told them he was stabbed as he attempted to purchase heroin. The accuser told officers the incident allegedly happened in the ally that runs along East End Pizza.

Marvin Lee Comstock, 36, of Berwick was charged with two first-degree felonies of aggravated assault and robbery and two first-degree misdemeanors of theft and making repairs.

Court records show Comstock has at least two other robbery charges against him for separate incidents in the past.

As officers stayed with the accuser at the hospital, Detective Reagan Rafferty was dispatched to the ally by East End Pizza. Rafferty said he discovered a knife, several footprints, eyeglasses, blood, and a vape cartridge.

Rafferty said he spoke with a neighbor, who said she heard somebody yelling for help in the ally. The witness allegedly told officers when she came outside, she could see a man identified as the accuser leaving the scene as he held his arm.

Officers said they discovered the accuser’s jacket in the entryway to the hospital and located $240 in cash with blood stains on it in a pocket. Officers described the jacket as blood soaked in the complaint.

Rafferty returned to the hospital and spoke with the accuser again. The accuser told Rafferty he had allegedly arranged the purchase of heroin from a woman known as “Shelby” via Facebook messenger.

According to the report, Shelby selected the location by East End Pizza. She also allegedly told the accuser Comstock would be with her.

Rafferty said he was able to identify the woman as Shelby Cortzer, 28, of Berwick. Officer said they were familiar with Cortzer.

As the accuser attempted to meet Cortzer for the alleged purchase, Comstock came out of a darkened area allegedly displaying a knife.

According to the report, Comstock threatened to stab the accuser unless he gave him the money. The accuser said he refused, and a scuffle broke out.

The accuser told officers Comstock was initially wearing a mask, but it came off during the altercation. He told officers he could positively identify Comstock as the alleged attacker.

According to the report, during a later interview the accuser provided officers with messages from that night. Officers said the accuser also positively described the knife used in the alleged attack.

Rafferty said a physical examination of the accuser yielded more results consistent with his story. Officers said they found a large laceration on his right forearm and at least four other cuts located on his body.

According to the report, two cuts where on the accuser’s right arm and two more were on his torso. Officers said all the cuts matched the width of the blade found at 4 ½ Street near East End Pizza in Berwick.

Crotzer was not charged for her alleged role in the incident, according to court records. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 22 for a summary retail theft offense.