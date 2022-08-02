Charged_NCPAlogobottomright_2021.jpg
West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it.

State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. 

During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. 

Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

