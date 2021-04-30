Towanda, Pa.—A formal arraignment concluded this week for a man accused of choking a person during an argument.

John Robert Palfreyman, 41, of Ulster was originally charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor make repairs, and a summary offense of harassment for an incident authorities said took place in early Feb.

Towanda State Police said on Feb. 9 Palfreyman argued with a person throughout the day. Around 9:55 p.m. troopers said the argument turned physical.

The accuser said Palfreyman put his hands around her neck to the point she couldn’t breathe. Troopers said the pair then went to 235 Center Street in Towanda.

Once inside the residence, the accuser said she could hear Palfreyman as he smashed windows out of the vehicle they had traveled in. Officers said the vehicle was registered to Palfreyman.

Court records show Palfreyman was held on $20,000 monetary bail on Feb. 8 but posted it on Feb. 9 and was released. His formal arraignment was held on April 26. He has a mandatory pretrial hearing scheduled for July 12.