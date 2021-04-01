Montandon, Pa. – A man was charged after police found him asleep in a parked vehicle with a bag of heroin on his lap, state police report.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton found Dalton Smith, 29, of Montandon, asleep and slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. March 6 at Housels Run Road and Main Street in West Chillisquaque Township.

Police observed a wax fold bag of heroin on Smith’s lap. Smith was arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.