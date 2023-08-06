Selinsgrove, Pa. — A western Pa. man caught sleeping in his car at a boat launch allegedly had drugs and paraphernalia in plain view, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

Troopers found James Best, 56, of Oil City, sleeping in his car shortly before noon Aug. 4 at Shady Nook boat launch in Monroe Township. Trooper Magnuson says Best had left marijuana and paraphernalia sitting out in view in his car.

Best was charged with marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

