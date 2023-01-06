White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene.

State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 1.

White Deer Township Fire Company responded and extinguished the fire.

Troopers at the scene determined the fire was arson. They were able to identify the suspect through interviews and video surveillance, according to Trooper Nathan Wenzel.

Wells was located a short time later and was taken into custody. He was arraigned on felony charges of arson, risking catastrophe, misdemeanors reckless of endangering another person, and summaries of dangerous burning and criminal mischief. District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 10 at Reed's office.

