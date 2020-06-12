Williamsport – A man involved in an armed robbery at a State College convenience store was sentenced in federal court this week. Ted Johnson Jr., 38, of Erie, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to 108 months’ imprisonment for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Johnson pleaded guilty to using a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with a January 2017 armed robbery of a Unimart in State College, Pa. The robbery consisted of two co-conspirators entering the store and firing their weapons while Johnson acted as a lookout and getaway driver.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Ferguson Township Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.