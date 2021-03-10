Williamsport, Pa. - Because he shot a gun during a Unimart robbery in Centre County, an Erie man was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on March 5, 2021, Jimmy Carter, age 56, was sentenced to 216 months’ imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Carter, along with two others, robbed a Unimart convenience store in Ferguson Township in January 2017.

During the course of this robbery, Carter fired a handgun at the proprietor of the store (who was not injured).

The case was investigated by the Ferguson Township Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.