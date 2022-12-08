Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison.

James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The investigation began based on information that King and his codefendant, Christopher Lee Brown, age 42, of Mifflinburg, were having a large quantity of methamphetamine delivered through UPS to Union County, Pennsylvania, for distribution. State police intercepted the shipment in September 2019 before it reached the mobile home at the 600 block of Pine Cone Drive East. Both King and Brown were arrested.

On June 16, Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Brown is awaiting sentencing.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled King's sentencing hearing on Nov. 29.

King also was recently involved in a scandal at Lycoming County Prison in which a female corrections officer was accused of having sexual relations with him.

King also allegedly had contraband in the prison and was selling Suboxone. Charges for those violations were filed on Nov. 21 at the office of District Judge Aaron I. Biichle.

