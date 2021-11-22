Williamsport, Pa. – A man was sentenced in federal court for allegedly assaulting another inmate during his incarceration at the United States Penitentiary at Allenwood.

David Brian Olson, 42, originally of Saint Paul, Minn., was sentenced to 51 months’ imprisonment for assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handed down the sentence on Nov. 5.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, on May 20, 2020, while Olson was an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Allenwood, he attacked a fellow inmate by hitting the inmate on the head with a metal object tied inside a sock. The victim needed three staples to close the laceration on his head, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the FBI. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.