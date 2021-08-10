Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. – A Snyder County man was scammed out of more than $7,000 after he was contacted on social media by a suspect posing to be country music star Carrie Underwood.

The victim, 24, from Perry Township, was first contacted by the suspect several months ago via Instagram, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove.

The suspect identified themselves as Carrie Underwood and convinced the victim to send them gift cards in the amount of $7,188.62 over the course of several months.

The victim believed he would get to meet Carrie Underwood after sending the funds, police said in their report. The victim realized it was a scam after the suspect continuously requested more gift cards and reported it to police on July 31.

Trooper Shreve is investigating.