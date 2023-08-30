Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 60-year-old man was scammed into sending $200 in gift cards to a suspect on social media who said they needed money for food and bills, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

Troopers say the Selinsgrove man was contacted by the suspect via Instagram. The suspect was able to convince the victim they needed the money to help pay for food and bills and requested the funds be sent in the form of Apple gift cards. Troopers say the suspect lied about their identity and location.

PSP continues to investigate.

