Millmont, Pa. — A Union County man refused to comply when troopers tried to take him into custody for a firearms violation.

On April 29, state police at Milton went to the Hartley Township home of Jessie Lee Edison, 36, for a welfare check. When they arrived, Edison was standing in the yard and told troopers he was OK. Trooper Matthew Chamberlain noticed that when Edison went inside the home, a firearm that was leaning against the wall fell over, according to the affidavit. Edison tried to reach for the firearm, but Chamberlain grabbed him and removed him from the area.

After troopers left, Chamberlain did a criminal history check and found that Edison was previously convicted in 2006 of felony criminal conspiracy, according to the affidavit.

Chamberlain filed a felony firearms charges against Edison and went back to his home. Edison refused to comply as troopers ordered him to put his hands behind his back. Trooper Hill took Edison to the ground, but he continued to resist. He eventually was taken into a custody and a misdemeanor of resisting arrest was added to his case.

Chamberlain noted a different trooper had talked with Edison on April 28 regarding a stolen shotgun. Edison had admitted he previously had the shotgun in his possession.

District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $3,000, which Edison posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.