Muncy, Pa. – State police are warning the general public not to visit “back page” or “dark web” websites, after they responded to a harassment incident in Muncy Creek Township.

A male victim reported on Oct. 15 that he started receiving threatening text messages from an unknown individual. Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville interviewed the victim, who told them he had searched for a massage service via the internet.

The victim came across a dark web website that had an option to select “massage,” police said. He texted the phone number that was listed on the page and engaged in a conversation. The victim eventually declined the services.

A short time later, the victim started to receive threatening text messages from the phone number. He told police that he considered it a lesson learned, police said.